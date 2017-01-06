WWE: Championship match updates for the Royal Rumble PPV

New Delhi, Jan 6: Almost all the championship matches are set for the Royal Rumble PPV. From Smackdown, it will be John Cena squaring off against AJ Styles for the WWE championship.

This will be the third edition of this dream match in which Styles is 2-0 against the franchise of the WWE.

However, this time around this is a whole different story since Cena is back for a full-time role at least until Wrestlemania.

So, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that John Cena will pick up the win at the Royal Rumble PPV. This will also earn him a record 16th World championship victory to tie the Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Meltzer said that WWE is going with Cena-Undertaker program for Wrestlemania and the best way to culminate it at the grandest stage is to coronate Cena with WWE championship so that Undertaker can challenge him for the title.

Earlier, the rumour mill hinted that Cena will indulge in a feud with the Deadman upon his return. WWE is still sticking with the program for Mania but this time they will collide in an indirect way which will conclude at Wrestlemania.

Apart from this match, the rumours have another indication with the Raw Women’s championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV. Bayley has earned the number one contender’s spot at Charlotte’s championship and will face her at the PPV on January 29th. However, a report from wrestlingINC.com suggested that Bayley will not win the title at that event.

As per the source, the hugger will have to wait some more to pick up her first title on the main roster. Hence, she will not pick it up after getting the first chance against Charlotte. WWE is planning to keep Charlotte’s undefeated PPV streak intact until Wrestlemania. Hence, Bayley has to wait until the grandest stage of them all.

Reports suggest that Vince McMahon is very high on Bayley. Hence, it’s only a matter of time when she picks up the title from Charlotte and becomes the next face of the Raw Women’s division.

OneIndia News