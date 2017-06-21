WWE: Carmella's Money in the Bank contract cancelled, alternative match announced

Bengaluru, June 21: The controversy regarding the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match for the women’s division was ongoing ever since the match concluded.

Carmella did earn the briefcase but she never grabbed it by climbing the ladder. Instead, her partner James Ellsworth reached there and handed it to her.

Following the outcome, the show runners and the participants declared their unhappiness with the historic matchup.

With Daniel Bryan returning on the show, it was expected that he is going to make a big announcement as the fallout.

As declared by him the show started with all the female superstars from the locker room coming to him for making the right call with this match.

After hearing their grievances individually, he decided to gather all of them inside the ring and let the world know about his decision on live television.

He also had listened to Carmella and James Ellsworth who were screaming for not reverting the decision of the winner.

At one point, Ellsworth even brought Daniel’s new born baby into the matter which made him furious. He warned by saying that he will be forced to punch his face.

Later, he stripped off Carmella from the Money in the Bank briefcase. The reason behind this was the clause of WWE which says “the first woman to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase” would be declared the winner.

Since Carmella never did that, the GM had a valid point to do the unthinkable. He added that on next week’s Smackdown, we will have the second Money in the Bank ladder match featuring all the five women competitors from the original match. The match will go down from San Diego, California.

It is first-time in WWE history that a competitor was forced to relinquish her Money in the Bank briefcase. Also, with this announcement, the stakes for the next edition of Smackdown are already quite high.

