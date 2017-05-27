WWE: Brock Lesnar to face Braun Strowman at Summerslam

Bengaluru, May 27: Brock Lesnar has been absent on the WWE television ever since the post-Wrestlemania episode of Monday Night Raw.

He won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at the biggest stage but never defended it due to the hiatus. It was earlier noted that he has breached WWE’s rule of defending the title within a span of 30 days.

The last time he stood in the WWE ring, Braun Strowman confronted him demanding a shot at the Universal Championship.

The confrontation received a huge pop from the crowd indicated that WWE would pit these two for a championship clash in the future.

However, the scenario changed after the mountain among men suffered an injury at the hands of Roman Reigns.

As per updates from the WWE, he has undergone an elbow surgery which could sideline him for almost six months.

However, various sources confirmed that the healing process would not take such a long time. He would be back in time to perform at the Summerslam PPV. WWE wants him to portray as the inhuman force upon return by projecting his comeback, at the earliest.

In addition, cagesideseats.com reported that he will also get his scheduled bout against Brock Lesnar, as well.

The company is well aware of the potential of the class between these two behemoths. Hence, there’s no way that we are going to miss this mouth-watering contest.

As for now, there will be a fatal-5-way match at Extreme Rules PPV to crown a number one contender who would fill up the void of Braun Strowman. The winner of the match would get to face Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire PPV in July.

The beast is expected to return on June 12th episode of Raw as per the recent WWE advertisements. He will resurface to hype up his first title defence at the inaugural WWE PPV.

As for Strowman, he is going through a strict rehab process to get well soon. In a recent update, his father sent a warning to Roman Reigns for injuring his father.

It is clear indication that he will be given major push even after encountering the injury. In fact, it might turn out that he dethrones the beast incarnate from his title reign.

