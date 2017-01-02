WWE: Brock Lesnar’s next appearance on Raw revealed

Bengaluru, Jan 2: The beast incarnate was not seen on WWE television ever since his loss against Goldberg at the Survivor Series PPV.

However, Paul Heyman showed up on one episode of Raw to declare that his client will be appearing on the 30th annual Royal Rumble match. This will be his redemption against the Icon by costing the Wrestlemania main event spot.

Now, the Royal Rumble PPV is approaching towards us and we it’s time for Brock Lesnar to return to the live television to start the build up for the PPV.

According to the reports of WrestlingINC.com, Lesnar is being advertised for Monday Night Raw on the January 16th edition. The show will take place from the Verizon Arena in Little Rocks, Arkansas.

This will be his first televised appearance except for the one-off fight that he had against Rusev on December 3rd in a house show in Mexico City.

He is expected to deliver a strong message to Goldberg before heading towards the prestigious 30 man elimination match on January 29th.

According to the previous reports, a Goldberg and Lesnar face-off were planned before the Royal Rumble PPV.

But, now that might not happen as WWE wanted to store the confrontation for inside the Rumble match only.

Hence, Goldberg will not be appearing on Raw on January 16th. He is being advertised for the next Raw on January 23rd which will be the go-home show for Royal Rumble.

It’s quite interesting booking by WWE by to keep them away from a collision. They will be making appearances in an alternative manner to hype up the anticipation from the crowd so that when they meet inside the ring it turn out to be one hell of an explosion.

Initially, Goldberg-Lesnar was supposed to be just one confrontation at the Survivor Series. But, Vince McMahon saw how much money these two can provide to WWE.

Plus, there are still controversies from the outcome of the match. Hence, they are booked to have another singles encounter at Wrestlemania 33.

