WWE: Brock Lesnar to make a surprise appearance on Raw this week

Bengaluru, Jan 22; This past week, Brock Lesnar made a triumphant return to WWE television programming by making a bold statement.

He had a confrontation with multiple superstars like Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns which received a huge pop from the crowd.

He finished the segment by delivering a massive F-5 to none other than the Big Dig of the WWE i.e. Reigns.

The segment is said to be the soul savior of Monday Night Raw in terms of tv ratings as per the reports. Cagesideseats.com reported that Raw ratings have finally received a major boost, last week thanks to Brock Lesnar resurfacing on the show.

It has recorded the highest of 2017 so far with 3.27 million viewers. The figure was 2.89 million viewers, the previous week even when The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels made combined appearances.

The episode has also surpassed the maiden show of 2017 which featured Goldberg in the Kevin Owens show which recorded 3.04 million viewers.

This might be the reason that WWE is willing to use the beast in almost every single episode of Raw going forward to Wrestlemania.

This week, Goldberg has been officially announced for the go-home show for the Royal Rumble PPV. But, Lesnar’s appearance has never been addressed by WWE although he is being advertised for the same show.

WWE.com listed Lesnar alongside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio which is the venue of Raw.

This only indicates on things and that is the beast incarnate will make a surprise appearance.

This might set up a face-off between Goldberg and Lesnar which is on the card ever since their match at Survivor Series was over within 86 seconds. So, a cross-path between them might be in store on this week’s Raw.

Apart from it, there might be a confrontation between Roman Reigns and Goldberg, too. These two are said to have a match at Fastlane.

Furthermore, Braun Strowman can seek his revenge to both of these men after digesting that giant spear, three weeks ago. Whatever the planning is, this is going to be one heck of an explosive night.

OneIndia News