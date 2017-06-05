WWE: Brock Lesnar to lose and regain the Universal title before Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, June 5: As of now, WWE is unmoved from the intact planning around Wrestlemania 34. The main event will feature Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It will be the second time that these two will go face-to-face in their career.

Now, in order to do that the company has to keep Brock Lesnar as the champion for an entire year. But, if that happens then it will create a major fan backlash since the champion will appear in only some handful amount of days in the whole year.

WWE universe has criticised the beast incarnate for working so limited dates. Also, the prime title on the flagship shows not being present is not a good indication for the company. There are numerous superstars who are ready to fight for the title, every single night.

So, in order to let the Roman Vs Brock match happen, Brock Lesnar is expected to drop the title around Summerslam.

Braun Strowman is the supposed one who might win it. But, the beast will regain the title at prior to Wrestlemania 34 so that Reigns could challenge him, next year.

It is to be noted that Brock Lesnar’s contract with WWE is intact till Wrestlemania 2018. He might leave the company after that. But before leaving, a monster heel like him will establish Reigns as the grand champion.

Previously, they main event on the 31st edition of the showcase of immortals where neither one of them was able to capture the title. Seth Rollins stole the spotlight by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

This time, WWE intends to make Reigns the champion so that he can become invincible, literally. Vince McMahon is not backing down from his opinion of keeping the Big Dog as the franchise of the company.

He wants to witness Reigns replacing John Cena, properly. Hence, there will be no instant push for the part-timer Cena in the upcoming months, as well.

Dave Meltzer commented the following about the scenario: “The plan is to once again build for a year and have the big coronation at WrestleMania.

"The idea between now and then is for Reigns to be the face, not just when he wins the title, but to fully replace John Cena as the lead babyface of the company.”

OneIndia News