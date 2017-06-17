WWE: Brock Lesnar to feature in every episode of Raw before Great Balls of Fire

Bengaluru, June 17: It was earlier reported that the fans were not at all happy with the schedule of Brock Lesnar.

Despite being the Universal Champion on Raw, he does not show up on a regular basis and defend it. He has also breached the rule of defending the championship within the span of 30 days.

The fans always expressed their disinterest to witness him as the prime champion since the prime title of the flagship show does not remain on the show, regularly.

Their sound through the social media platforms might have reached to the WWE creative and they have come up with an updated schedule for Brock Lesnar.

As per the earlier reports from cagesideseats.com, he was set to feature in every single episode of Raw beginning with June 12 leading to the Great Balls of Fire PPV except the go home show on July 3rd.

This was quite odd since the main attraction would not be present on Raw to make the final build up. However, a clarified report from 434 added him for that show, as well.

Also, he is being advertised to appear for the next episode of the inaugural PPV hinting that he will be the winner of the bout against Samoa Joe.

Here is Brock Lesnar’s appearance schedule

June 19, 2017 - Ford Centre, Evansville, Indiana.

June 26, 2017 - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

July 3, 2017 - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

July 9, 2017 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

July 10, 2017 - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Apart from these, the fans should be aware of the fact that he agreed to work more dates, this year. So, each man featuring in the bygone fatal-5-way match at Extreme Rules will get singles championship matches against him at some point. It will lead to the inevitable clash against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 34.

For now, the champion is looking forward to conquering the number one contender at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Following this event, he will be off for a while, again prior to making his comeback for his routine match at Summerslam.

