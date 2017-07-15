WWE: Brock Lesnar to defend his title in Joe Louis Arena farewell

Bengaluru, July 15: With the recent live event schedule of the WWE, it is clear that they might be willing to go beyond the brand extension by allowing superstars to compete in the rival brands. Seth Rollins showing up in a Smackdown-exclusive live event despite being a Raw superstar is one fine example of the same.

If that was not all, he challenged Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on that night. The Champion received a standing ovation from the crowd and retained it via interference from the Singh Brothers.

Apart from this incident, John Cena is the one who is being advertised for both the Raw and Smackdown house shows upon his return.

He is already being advertised for two shows on 15th and 16th of July that is today and tomorrow. In both these events, he will take on his former nemesis, Bray Wyatt replacing Roman Reigns.

In addition, it will be none other than Brock Lesnar who will be doing a Smackdown house show in July. He is being advertised to defend his Universal Championship against the Money in the Bank winner, Baron Corbin on July 29th. The event is scheduled at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

This is happening after Brock Lesnar walked out of the Great Balls of Fire PPV with the championship still in his hand. So, it will be a huge opportunity for the younger talent like Baron Corbin to go toe-to-toe against none other than the beast incarnate in a title match.

Wrestling Observer also noted that, this will be the last event hosted by the WWE at the iconic venue of Joe Louis Arena. Earlier, WWE Superstars bid farewell to the arena on Monday Night Raw that took place here before Wrestlemania 33.

Apart from the Universal Championship match, two more title matches were also disclosed by the WWE.

Here is the match card of the night announced till date :

Baron Corbin vs. Brock Lesnar(c) – (Universal Championship)

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (c) – (WWE Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (c) vs. Sami Zayn – (United States Championship)

OneIndia News