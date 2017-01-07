WWE: Brock Lesnar advertised to appear at Smackdown Live event

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Brock Lesnar was not seen on WWE television ever since the devastating loss that he suffered at the hands of Goldberg at Survivor Series.

WWE has not confirmed his return date, till now. However, we have reported that Lesnar will be appearing once before the Royal Rumble PPV to make a statement.

He is being advertised for Monday Night Raw on January 16th in Little Rocks, Arkansas according to the local promotions.

Apart from that his schedule for the upcoming WWE house shows are also out. It indicates that Lesnar will be appearing at a couple of WWE live events in February and March.

As per a report from ewrestlingnews.com, WWE will be returning to New York’s Madison Square Garden for a house show prior to Wrestlemania.

The event will witness Brock Lesnar in action on March 12th. Now, the notable thing here is that the event is going to be a Smackdown Live brand exclusive and Lesnar use to be a superstar from Raw.

Ever since the brand extension took place in July 2016, WWE has started the trend of holding the house shows with separate rosters.

So, it’s quite strange that the beast is going to appear on a show that is arranged by the blue brand. As of now, we don’t know whether he is going to face a superstar from Smackdown brand or not.

The advertisement certainly gave birth to some speculations over his Wrestlemania feud.

WWE has Goldberg in store for him at the biggest event of the year but since he is appearing on a Smackdown show, the buzzing is, will he start his unfinished program against Smackdown commissioner, Shane McMahon?

At this time, the news is expected to create some more wild rumours. But, we expect that it is going to be a one-off appearance for the beast across the road to Wrestlemania. However, we will learn if any change of planning takes place in due course.

OneIndia News