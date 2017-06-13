WWE: Bray Wyatt’s wife files for divorce accusing him of affair

Bengaluru, June 13: Bray Wyatt just can’t go beyond troubles every time he looks to capitalize on something in his career.

There are numerous occasions in the past where his push was abruptly called off due to some mandatory reasons or injuries.

Now that he is looking to take himself up on the food chain upon arriving on Monday Night Raw, a problem appeared out of nowhere.

This time it’s quite a personal problem as his marriage is in concern. Wyatt’s wife, Samantha Rotunda filed a case against his husband seeking a divorce.

The woman legally wants to get separated from the former world champion with the allegation that his man is involved in a relationship with another woman.

The legal procedure has already started against Windham Rotunda which is the real name for Wyatt.

According to the reports of Daily Mail, the announcer for the WWE Raw show, Jojo Offerman is accused one. She started to date The Eater of the World which was caught by Wyatt’s wife.

Upon noticing the affair, Samantha went ahead to demand a legal separation. She accused her husband to be involved in “adultery and misdeeds” which is clear indication that Wyatt was cheating on her for the last few months.

Furthermore, the case filed in the state of Florida also demanded that Samantha should be the legal owner of the couple’s house once the separation is done.

Also, she wanted to get custody of her children for most of the time with alimony and support from their father.

Wyatt countered with his own papers claiming that his wife is trying to give “defamatory statements” against him in order to ruin his status. He also demanded an injunction from the court so that the entire matter is kept private.

The paperwork, however, did not mention Jojo’s name as of with whom Wyatt is having the affair. But, the source stated that it is almost certain that the former Total Divas star is the one involved in the affair.

Jojo is the daughter of former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jose Offerman. She came to the main roster of the WWE in 2013 and best known for her stint as a Total Divas star in the first season.

Later, she was removed from the show and given the duty of an announcer on the flagship show of WWE.

OneIndia News