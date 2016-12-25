WWE: A biopic on The Great Khali is on the work

Bengaluru, Dec 25: This is a year in the Indian movie where films oriented with wrestling saw a huge success.

Previously, Salman Khan-starrer Sultan has become the biggest movie in terms of box office collection in the history of Indian cinema.

That trend was followed by Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal that is inspired by a wrestler, Mahabir Phogat.

Now, when it comes to the pro-wrestling in India, the Great Khali has been the biggest name, perhaps. He has represented our country in the pinnacle of sports entertainment i.e. WWE.

He is the only man from India to win the WWE World Championship. Going by the reports, we will be getting a film based on his life, very soon.

As reported by mid-day.com, that there’s certain possibility that The Great Khali’s life incidents will be used to make an entire film. Fox Star Studios has bought the rights to the Great Khali’s story and will soon start working on it.

Hailing from the land of five rivers, Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali made his debut in the WWE in 2006.

Upon his arrival, he was put straight against none other than the Undertaker. Weighing 157 kg and with a height of 7’1’’, he was portrayed as a monster in the company.

2006-2007 was the best time for Khali in the WWE when he won the World title and go into a memorable feud with the Deadman.

In fact, Khali defeated him in the very first encounter between them. Later, he his character was named as the Punjabi playboy.

Khali’s WWE run continued till 2014 after which he was released from the company.

Apart from his work in the WWE, Khali has been part of a number of Hollywood in Bollywood flicks and reality television shows including big boss.

He also worked as police officer in the Punjab State police. As of now, he is working on spreading wrestling more in India.

He opened his own wrestling academy named Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) in India, last year.

OneIndia News