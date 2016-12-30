WWE: Big Show calls out Shaquille O’Neil for their Wrestlemania match

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Giant is no more seen in full time wrestling in the WWE. We are talking about Big Show who turned into a part-timer after Wrestlemania 32.

Ever since participating in the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal at the event, he was seen in a couple of episodes of Monday Night Raw and some handful amount of live events.

In August 2016, he said that he will no more be available for wrestling on a full-time basis.

However, his proper send-off will take place at Wrestlemania 33 in a grand match that is on the hold for one year. The NBA veteran Shaquille O’Neil had a confrontation with Show in the same battle royal at Wrestlemania 32 upon which the clash of two goliaths is all set to take place at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

WWE never confirmed the match officially except for releasing some video clips for the past months. However, the Wrestlemania season is approaching towards us real quick and Big Show called out his supposed last opponent on Twitter. This is what the Giant posted:

With the tweet, it is clear that WWE will be arranging the big match at Wrestlemania 33. As seen in the above picture, Show is more than ready to take on the former NBA veteran. He lost several pounds to be in shape. The difference between his earlier physique was also seen when he appeared in the one-off match against Seth Rollins on WWE Raw, a few weeks ago.



It is quite clear that the largest athlete in the world is well in shape for his last match of his illustrious career. It is evident that Shaq will get back to receive the challenge and set up the mega match. Shaq and Show has a brief history of confrontation in the WWE. For more than couple of times, they crossed the path in WWE TV. Moreover, a confrontation took place at the ESPYs awards in 2016.

OneIndia News