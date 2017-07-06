WWE: Big News on the Summerslam 2017 main event

Bengaluru, July 6: WWE shook up the rumour mill to a certain extent with an announcement from Roman Reigns on WWE Raw.

It was previously speculated that Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against the likes of Finn Balor or Braun Strowman after putting down Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire.

The Big Dog claimed that it’s his yard and whoever emerges victorious at the upcoming Raw-exclusive PPV will be challenged by him. Roman Reigns will challenge the winner at the main event of Summerslam for the Universal Championship match.

This kept the speculations ongoing with a potential Reigns Vs Lesnar match at the biggest event of the summer.

However, a spoiler from the reliable source of The Dirty Sheets Podcast stated something different. According to them, Roman Reigns will not be involved in the championship picture at the Summerslam PPV.

He is scheduled to lose against Braun Strowman at the Great Balls of Fire PPV which will make the latter one, the number one contender for the title.

The source also stated that WWE is still not sure whether they will let Brock Lesnar defend the title in a singles contest at Summerslam or make it a fatal-4-way involving two more names like Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

With this report, it is confirmed that WWE is still intact with their Wrestlemania 34 program between Reigns and Lesnar.

The speculations around the internet suggest that an interference from the Undertaker will allow Braun Strowman to emerge victorious in the ambulance match.

This will set up the rematch between Reigns and Undertaker at the biggest party of the summer and also keep Reigns out of the title picture, for now.

In the recent pictures of the Undertaker surfaced on the internet, it’s clearly being seen that he is ready to go one more time inside the ring. So, a rematch against the man who defeated him at Wrestlemania 33 might be inevitable.

This will also help to sell out the 30th anniversary of Summerslam from Brooklyn, New York.

OneIndia News