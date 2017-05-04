WWE: Big match results were changed at the Payback PPV

New Delhi, May 4: WWE Payback PPV came up with a string of surprises to us. No title change was expected to take place on that night. However, we have seen a couple of championships changing hands to make the event quite a surprising one.

The first miracle happen when Chris Jericho captured the United States title despite the surrounded rumours of him leaving WWE.

The next one happened when Alexa Bliss created history by winning the Raw women’s championship. Another shocker happened with the Cruiserweight championship match ended with no definite winner.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter addressed the matter in his report. He stated that all of these plans were finalized just moments before the Payback PPV was hosted leading the WWE fans to a shocking state.

This is what he stated to point out how the outcome of the Cruiserweight championship match came up with:

“The finishes were clearly out yesterday, and in two cases the finishes changed… In the [Neville vs. Austin Aries] match, Neville was supposed to win and then, I guess it would’ve been [on Sunday] they made the call to have Austin Aries win via DQ.”

Speaking of the women’s championship match, Dave said that there were some conflicts over who would actually pick up the win. At the very last moment, the writers wanted to go with the wicked witch of the WWE. Check out his comments:

“And then in the Bayley vs. Bliss, I think it changed three times… It went from Bayley to Bliss… It changed four times actually. Bayley was gonna win, then Bliss was gonna win, then Bayley was gonna win, then Bliss was gonna win, and it ended up with Bliss winning.”

This indeed was the match after which the pro-wrestling universe got shocked. Alexa Bliss has just stepped her foot on the Raw brand. Besides, the Payback PPV was hosted by her home town of San Jose, California. So, there’s no way that Bayley was going to lose the belt, so early.

Also, we should keep in mind that a program between Sasha Banks and Bayley is also in the works in the near future for the title. However, the creative might have reserved this one as a big twist. So, the hugger one might win back the title, soon.

OneIndia News