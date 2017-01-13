WWE: Bayley to get Wrestlemania moment similar like Daniel Bryan

New Delhi, Jan 13: Bayley cemented his spot in the championship picture after winning the number one contender’s match against Nia Jax.

With a little help from Sasha Banks, he connected with the Bayley-to-belly to put Jax away and winning the bout. She is set to challenge Charlotte for the Raw Women’s championship at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Going by the rumour mill, she will not win the title there as Charlotte will be keeping her winning streak intact with some shenanigans. This will further pave the way for a big matchup between the two of them at Wrestlemania 30 where she will finally beat Charlotte for the title.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayley will get a much similar storyline like Daniel Bryan did during Wrestlemania 30. In 2014, Bryan beat all the odds to become the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turning it into Yes-O-Mania.

Prior to this year’s Wrestlemania too, Bayley will be looked upon by Stephanie McMahon. The storyline has already begun after Stephanie suspected her creditability as a main event star on Raw which is much like when Bryan was called a B+ player by her.



There will be a combined force of heels i.e. Stephanie and Charlotte towards Bayley to push her to the limit so that the audience fully gets involved into it.

In turn, the hugger will overcome all the resistance put in front of him and finally defeat Charlotte to take her championship away. In the process, Charlotte’s PPV streak will also be broken at Wrestlemania 33.

WWE has tremendous faith on Bayley and they want to put her on the top of the Women’s division. Hence, they will be repeating such a story where the audience was an integral part. The fans are always in favor of her and WWE wants to invest them more into it, going forward.

OneIndia News