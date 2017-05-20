WWE: Balor or Seth Rollins to challenge Brock Lesnar for Universal Championship

Bengaluru, May 20: As announced by the WWE, a huge fatal-5-way match will take place at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will compete in it. The winner of the contest will earn the right to be called the number one contender for the Universal championship.

Although it was not confirmed by the company, it is certain that he will get to face Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV.

The beast is advertised to be back on Raw on June 12 to promote his appearance at the inaugural PPV on July 9. The PPV will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The main event of the PPV will mark Brock Lesnar’s first title defence. He won it from Goldberg at the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania. Quite expectedly, he is not expected to lose it at the earliest.

As per reports from cagesideseats.com, WWE creative is thinking either Finn Balor or Seth Rollins to emerge victorious at the fatal-5-way match and challenge Lesnar.

No one of them is expected to win the title from the beast. Rather, the bout would set up a bigger match for them at Summerslam.

Rumors suggest if Rollins gets the match against Lesnar, Samoa Joe would be the deciding factor. He would interfere in the match costing Rollins the match.

It would set up a bigger contest between these two at Summerslam. These two are feuding with each other since January and needs to end it with a PPV match.

On the other hand, if Balor receives the opportunity to challenge Lesnar, it would be a dream match.

However, he too will fall victim to the wrath of the beast. In addition, someone from the show-runners, most probably, Stephanie McMahon is expected to cost him.

This would set up a match between Balor and Triple H at the second biggest PPV of the year. As reported previously, this match might be on the radar of the creative. It is quite clear from the reports that no matter what, Summerslam is going to be huge, this year.

OneIndia News