WWE: Backstage planning regarding US championship at RAW

Bengaluru, Jan 9: For the past couple of weeks, Roman Reigns has been defending his United States championship against both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

Despite their dirty tactics in between the matches, Roman has been able to defend it successfully. But, with Stephanie returning to the television, the tasks on hand for Reigns has just got bigger, tonight.

As reported earlier, tonight the Big Dog has to defend his title in a triple threat match against both Jericho and Owens.

Now, although it’s every man for himself to pick up the title, we know the harsh reality of why such a match was organized.

It is basically going to be a two-on-one handicap match where Jeri-KO will beat Reigns down so that anyone of them can pick up the title.

Furthermore, they will also try to ensure so that Reigns can’t even make it to the Royal Rumble championship match.

With all the odds against the Roman Empire, a report from cagesideseats.com was able to give some good news for Reigns’ fans.

It stated that WWE is still going with the idea of making Reigns a dual champion at the Royal Rumble. So, he is not going to lose the US title, tonight.

Furthermore, this will be the match where the seeds for Owens-Jericho feud will be planted. This is the one rivalry that is on the hold for quite sometimes now and it should happen before Jericho leaves for his outside commitments.

The rumour mill suggested that the match between the two best friends might take place at Wrestlemania.

Ever since Conor McGregor has become a dual champion in UFC, there’s been some constant speculations over making Reigns a dual champion, as well. So, reigns defending the title successfully, once again is the most likely scenario, as of now.

Apart from this blockbuster triple threat championship match, we will be seeing two legends, the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels returning on Raw, tonight. So, there’s already quite a buzz with the show.

