WWE: Backstage planning for Raw Women’s Championship

Bengaluru, Dec 23: WWE Roadblock marked an end to the Charlotte-Sasha Banks rivalry which literally overshadowed the women's division. Once Sasha tapped out on the vicious figure eight lock, Charlotte became a 4-time Women's champion and thereby proved herself the superior woman.

Now, many have thought that Sasha will pick up the win and will get a decent title run after all the hard works she put on in the past.

As per initial plans, she would then go on to indulge in a feud with Bayley for Wrestlemania 33 reincarnating her rivalry from NXT.

However, that plan got cancelled since WWE wanted to put Sasha away from the title picture. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE wanted to move from the Charlotte-Sasha feud and bring Bayley into the title picture. Thus, they wiped out the audience favouring the idea of having a Bayley-Sasha match at Wrestlemania.

As of now, they want to hold the Charlotte versus Bayley match reserved for Wrestlemania. The feud will be building up to its extreme boiling point over the next couple of months and finally culminate at the biggest PPV of all.

It is hard to believe that WWE never wanted to make Sasha a champion for a long time and rather used her to establish Charlotte’s legacy.

This is due to Vince McMahon was never high on Sasha. Although, he expected that the audience will be fully into the iron man match at Roadblock and it will prove to be a big draw. However, the reaction was not much positive.

Sasha will now move on to a new feud against Nia Jax whereas Bayley will be claiming her title shot from Charlotte. She has already picked up 3 straight victories over the Queen and ready to face her for the title.

Meanwhile, WWE is now focused on keeping the fans involving into the feud for the next couple of months.

Going by the plans, it already looked like that WWE has in store another stretched feud. It will be really interesting to see if the creative is able to keep the audience invested into the feud.

