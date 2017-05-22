WWE Backlash 2017 results: India's Jinder Mahal crowned WWE Champion

Illinois, May 22: The 2017 edition of the Backlash PPV took place last night. It was hosted as the first Smackdown-exclusive PPV following Wrestlemania.

The All-State Arena in Chicago in the suburbs of Rosemont, Illinois presented the event.

Here are the results from the Backlash PPV

Kick-off show

Tye Dillinger Vs Aiden English

The Perfect 10 picked up quite a predictable win on English in a short matchup. He connected with the Tye-breaker to earn his first PPV victory.

Main show

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Dolph Ziggler

The crowd went insane once the violin started to kick off the main Backlash signaling the PPV debut of Nakamura.

The back and forth contest kept the Chicago crowd on their feet. In the end, Nakamura countered Ziggler’s head-exploder with the Kinshasa for the win.

Sami Zayn Vs Baron Corbin

After a long time, Sami Zayn picked up a big PPV win in his career. Recovering from a deep-six from Corbin, Zayn connected with a big boot following with a Helluva Kick to pin the Lone Wolf.

Luke Harper Vs Erick Rowan

The former members of the Wyatt family fought valiantly against each other. Harper picked up the win by connecting with two superkicks and his pendant discuss clothesline to end the most physical battle of the night.

The Usos Vs Breezango (Smackdown Tag team championship)

The match with no hype up whatsoever turned out to be pretty interesting with Breezango’s funny antics. In the end, the reigning tag champions retained by delivering a superkick to Fandango to pick up the pinfall.

Kevin Owens Vs AJ Styles (United States championship)

This match which stole the show ended in an unfortunate way after AJ was counted out. Owens tripped his opponent off the commentary table.

AJ’s leg was caught up in the cable of the table and he never made it to the ring. After the match, Owens put AJ down with a superkick before heading to the locker room.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi Vs The Welcoming Committee (Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella)

The heel team continued their domination at the Backlash PPV. Charlotte did not turn out be betrayer but got neutralised by Tamina at the ringside during the finishing segment. Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on Becky Lynch to get a clean win here.

Randy Orton Vs Jinder Mahal (WWE championship)



Before the bell rang, Orton jumped on Jinder Mahal to deliver a sneak attack. The referee gave the green signal aftermath to let the match begin, officially. The crowd became thunderous with “Let’s go Jinder, Jinder sucks” chants.

The Singh brothers provided the distraction, as expected. Orton put them down with a double DDT. Meanwhile, that allowed Jinder to capitalize with his Cobra Clutch slam. He pins Orton to become the new WWE champion.

It turned out to be a great matchup to finish the Backlash PPV as the Chicago crowd was still in shock. Mahal ended the show by celebrating with the title.

The crowd gave him big reaction while leaving the arena. After more than a decade, an Indian has become the WWE champion.

OneIndia News