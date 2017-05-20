WWE Backlash 2017: Full match card, schedule and prediction

Illinois, May 20: Tomorrow night (May 21) will mark the thirteenth Backlash event in the chronology. This year the PPV is returning, earlier as compared to last year. It will remain as a Smackdown brand-exclusive PPV.

The event will be hosted by the All-State Arena in Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois where the crowd would be electric, as always. Also, the night will mark the first PPV hosted by the blue brand after Wrestlemania.

No live streaming will be available for the Indian audience except they sign up for the WWE Network and watch it online from their laptop or computer. They can watch the event live on 22nd May from 5.30 AM onwards.

The first television broadcast of Backlash 2017 will come on the Ten 1 and Ten HD Network on the same day at 6 PM.

The repeat will go on the air on Wednesday, the 24th at 9 PM and next Sunday, the 28th at 2 PM on the same Network.

Below is the full match card for the Backlash PPV with predictions:

Kick-off show

Tye Dillinger Vs Aiden English

Prediction: Dillinger is new to the Smackdown roster with immense potential and popularity. So, he is going to earn his first PPV win.

Main show

Sami Zayn Vs Baron Corbin



Prediction: These two have grown enough animosity between them which would continue even after Backlash. Sami should pick up the win in their first bout.

Luke Harper Vs Erick Rowan

Prediction: The match was added to the card at the last moment with least buildup. As part of the recent push, Rowan should become the winner.

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) Vs Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) (Smackdown tag team championship)

Prediction: The veteran Usos will dominate the rookie team to retain the tag team titles around their waist.

Kevin Owens Vs AJ Styles (United States championship)

Prediction: Owens is having the momentum by his side after taking the title back from Jericho. He will keep his title reign alive using a mean streak against Styles.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi Vs The Welcoming Committee (Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella) (with James Ellsworth)

Prediction: This is going be another filler match for Backlash. The only interesting part in the contest would be a probable heel turn from Charlotte which would hand their partners a loss.

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Dolph Ziggler

Prediction: The Artist will finally be competing in main roster PPV match. Quite expectedly, it is going to steal the show. In the end, Nakamura would pick up his first PPV win, as well.

Randy Orton Vs Jinder Mahal (WWE championship)

Prediction: Although the Indians might root for their homeland boy to win the WWE championship, it would not happen at Backlash. Orton would retain the title to go into his next championship feud against Rusev.

OneIndia News