WWE avoids controversy on live television about Paige-Xavier Woods

Bengaluru, July 8: The pro-wrestling industry was shaken with the private media content leaks of Paige in the month of May. A number of photos and video footages were leaked on the social media which showed the anti-diva in several compromising positions. The contents revealed became viral ruining her image.

In the footages, it was also seen that the current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods from The New Day was involved in adultery affairs with Paige. This led to a speculation among the fans whether the company takes any step to these two who falls under WWE contract.

Being a family entertainment company, WWE has turned into total PG which does not allow any sort of violent content or mentions in their programming. So, a major rule was broken by these two, for sure.

However, the personal media contents were stolen from Paige’s phone without her consent which saved both of them from getting suspended.

Although the incident took the wrestling world by storm, WWE has never uttered a word about it to stay out of controversy. However, a pipe-bomb was dropped regarding the “Paige-gate” scandal by The Usos on this past edition of Smackdown Live during the rap contest hosted by hip-hop artist, Wale.

The New Day and The Usos battled it out in the contest. The segment got heated at one point when one of the Uso brothers uttered the following:

“Yo Big E, let's just keep it PG, you know what’s good/Just don’t get all Rated-R like your boy, Xavier Woods.”

He was clearly referring to Woods having an affair with Paige as seen on those viral footages. Wale took control not allowing them to go further on live TV whereas WWE removed this particular “Rated R” segment in order to stay out of controversy, again.

Although WWE programming is scripted most of the time, this particular line was definitely not one of them. It is being considered as personal jab taken by Jey Uso. He crossed the line drawn by the company and hopefully, he might not face backstage heat from the creative due to his actions.

