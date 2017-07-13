WWE announce new marquee matches for the Battleground PPV

Bengaluru, July 13: We expected that there will be a couple of matches to be finalized for the Battleground PPV on the latest episode of Smackdown Live.

The main focus was on the Women’s title since Naomi is not having a number one contender, for now. So, she went straight to the commissioner to ask about her next title defense.

The segment was interrupted by Charlotte who demanded a title shot. But then, the other members of the Smackdown Women’s division came to Shane McMahon’s office with the same pledge which forced him to come up with yet another innovative idea.

As confirmed by McMahon, there will a be a fatal-5-way match at the Battleground PPV consisting five women to determine the new number one contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Charlotte, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Tamina will lock horns in the match where a pinfall means a superstar’s elimination from the match.

Considering the women’s record in recent times, it is quite evident that we are going to witness yet another thrilling encounter among the female superstars of the blue brand.

Apart from this announcement, the United States Championship rematch between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens was made official for Battleground. Some reports suggested that this match might have been canceled due to Owens’ suffering from an injury.

But, WWE.com listed it on their official website to confirm yet another marquee match on July 23rd.

The rivalry between Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura has been ongoing for quite a while now. After The Lone Wolf came up with yet another ambush on The Artist from behind, a singles contest between these has also been made official making the card stacked, already.

Check out the matches announced till-date for the Battleground PPV:

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison Match for WWE Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship)

The New Day vs. The Usos (Smackdown tag team championship)

John Cena vs. Rusev (Flag match)

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana (Fatal-5-way elimination match)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

