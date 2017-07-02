WWE: American Rapper Wale to appear on Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, July 2: On last week’s Smackdown Live, we were confirmed that we will be having a rap off contest between two great tag teams, this week.

The New Day and The Usos are best known for their verbal antiques on each other and so it was a brilliant idea to book these two teams in such an environment who are considered to be the very best tag teams over the last decade.

Now, we have received some breaking news about the rap segment. We are going to get a celebrity guest who might be going to be the judge for the evening.

Famous American rapper Wale has been finalised to appear in the July 4 edition of Smackdown Live.

The hype up around the episode has already reached to the extreme with the return of the franchise player, John Cena.

Plus, the confirmation from Wale’s Twitter handle, for the Independence Day special episode is bound to drag some more audience for the night.

WWE has brought the Ball Family on Monday Night Raw, last week. With some controversial comments from the younger one of the family garnered the spotlight from media.

A similar way to grab attention might be taken for this edition of Smackdown, as well.

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

The appearance of Wale in the midst of this rivalry between The Usos and The New Day is supposed to make a great impact for the fans.

These two teams have started their rivalries back in the month of May when New Day made their return to WWE TV after a short hiatus.

They are already scheduled for a championship match at the Battleground PPV on July 23rd.

Meanwhile, Twitter got heated up once the news of Wale appearing during the Rap Battle was first broken.

Each of the team gave us a preview what we can expect from the entertaining segment.

Here is the Twitter conversation

We kno Dem ya boyz....As long as u CALL it clean....we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???.... #4thOfJulyRapOff https://t.co/gRzcoonuyU — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 30, 2017

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason🤔 https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017

.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little. 😰

In their pants, startin to piddle. 💦

Uso pancakes on our griddle! 🥞 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017

We got more BARZ then playgrounds. https://t.co/9bsJoFasQk — The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 1, 2017

OneIndia News