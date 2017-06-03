WWE: American internet personality slams Dolph Ziggler

Bengaluru, June 3: When it comes to Dolph Ziggler, he is always known for his flamboyant character in the WWE.

Over the years, his name has been associated with many of the WWE female superstars as well as the outsiders including Hollywood celebrities. He is said to be in long-term relationships as well as one night stands with them.

The latest addition to the list is an Internet Star, Trisha Paytas. She posted a video on Youtube claiming that The Show-off of the WWE has stood her up on a date.

She even mentioned him as the 'f**ckboy’ and whatever he does is completely fake which was a clear jab to pro-wrestling.

Trisha Paytas is an internet sensation in the United States of America who is best known for posting videos on her Youtube channel letting know her daily experiences.

It also includes her encounters with newer people and this time it turned out to be none other than Dolph Ziggler.

While sharing the experience he claimed that Dolph made her stand up on a date. Plus, she shared the one night experience that she had with the former World Heavyweight champion.

She said: “He’s not that hot and honestly I can’t remember the sex so it must’ve not been that good.”

In addition, she went on a rant saying that pro-wrestling is completely fake leading the fans to go outrageous towards her. This is what she had to offer to the wrestling industry and Ziggler, furthermore:

“Wrestling’s f***ing fake. He’s a 37-year-old man who’s not a God, who is leaving wrestling soon anyway.”

The pro-wrestling fans gave her back what she deserved stating that she better watch her mouth before opening her mouth.

Everyone knows that pro-wrestling matches are scripted but nobody can take the credits away from a veteran in the circuit like Dolph Ziggler.

In case, you don’t know, Ziggler has a long list of girlfriends with the likes of Maria Kanellis, Nikki Bella, Vickie Guerrero, AJ Lee, Kelly Kelly, Lana and Hollywood star Amy Schumer. Presently, he is booked to feature in the 2017 Money in the Bank edition on June 18th.

OneIndia News