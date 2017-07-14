WWE: Alberto Del Rio suspended, Paige’s family react

Bengaluru, July 14: As reported earlier, the relationship between Paige and Del Rio took a whole new turn after TMZSports revealed their heated argument at the Orlando International Airport.

Both of them pretended hard to be to be normal but now even Paige’s own family is coming up with statements willing to get her separated from the Mexican Aristocrat.

Paige’s brother Zak Bevis took his Facebook account to publish a post directed towards her sister revealing the relationship between the most controversial couple in the pro-wrestling industry.

As per his claims, Paige might be suffering from a mental trauma after what she is going through with Del Rio.

At one point, the anti-Diva fell victim to Brad Maddox who physically and mentally abused taking advantage of Paige who was not even 18 years of old. Now, she stays with a rich guy who is beating up every day but has money to cover all his sins.

The bad-boy is also very much protected knowing that Paige loves him so much and will not speak against him despite all the recent happenings. Zak wanted the fans to raise their voice in order to help their favorite WWE Superstar.

Another brother of Paige, Roy Bevis opened up in an interview with no-DQ.com claiming that Del Rio is trying to get former Divas Champion fired from the company, allegedly.

According to him, Del Rio has been talking trash about WWE wherever possible owing to the fact that he wants WWE to fire Paige over these derogatory comments.

Check out the statements made by Roy which also confirmed that Del Rio is abusing her sister, as well:

"We got pics from the last 6 months bro of her beating I'm glad she's finally sticking up for yourself..the reason there fighting yesterday is cause my uncle on his last legs in hospital and he wished him dead."

"She needs to get away not that simple tho."

@VivaDelRio @dleal1 two Mexicans and a gypsy get lost in water park..you know the rest... ❤️😂 https://t.co/hbICLDt2zR — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 23, 2017

These revelations have gone viral on the internet and the fans are constantly praying that Paige might get herself out of this relationship. Meanwhile, the GFW promotion has indefinitely suspended Del Rio until the investigation of the domestic violence comes to an end.

He might be stripped of his title as well if found guilty. This is the official statement from the company,

“Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.”

