WWE: Alberto Del Rio and Paige spotted together following breakup rumour

Bengaluru, July 2: A few days ago, a major speculation fuelled up on the internet suggesting that Paige and Alberto Del Rio might have broken up.

They have visited the Orlando Water Park over the last weekend. Following their trip, they might have got into a heated argument which caused them to split up, finally.

Various reliable sources have reported the incident hinting that Paige might have got over the Mexican Aristocrat who is 14 years older than her.

There have been some major negative reactions over their relationship from the fans and they were pleased with the news.

However, Paige addressed the rumour on Twitter by advising people to relax as there’s nothing worn in their relationship.

Her beau, Alberto Del Rio also gave us some updates stating people to let them be happy and don’t be much invested in their relationship.

That "breakup" lasted long pic.twitter.com/4zFQVj4Cj4 — casey michael (@badboicasey) June 29, 2017

Ever after these updates, the veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer continued saying that there’s indeed something wrong between these two and they have parted their ways.

Since he is one of the most reliable sources in the pro-wrestling world, it was hard not to believe his reports.

But, in contrast, a picture surfaced on the internet of Paige and Del Rio indicating their bond is still intact.

The picture from a promotional event spotted both of them together as a couple which was the first time since the Orlando water park incident.

As posted on Twitter, the couple has attended the event organised by the MMA promotion, Combates America.

Del Rio works as one of the managers of this promotion. Being a veteran in the wrestling circle, it’s his duty to this promotion to a new level in the future.

The rumours surrounding Paige and Del Rio have wiped out following the publication of this picture, for sure. This is not the first time that their separation news broke out.

As seen on Total Divas, they were separated following WWE Draft, last year. That continued until September 2016 before they were back, together.

