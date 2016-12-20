WWE: AJ Styles talks about the possibility of facing Shawn Michaels

Bengaluru, Dec 20: As reported earlier, it has been speculated that AJ Styles might wrestle the legendary Shawn Michaels for the WWE World championship at the Royal Rumble PPV. At this time, this is just a rumour which was further provoked by Styles on Twitter.

The current champion recently appeared in an interview with Booker T in his podcast named Heated Conversation with Booker T and gave us a hint of the dream match.

He discussed a number of things including his popularity, coming to the WWE and his world title run.

While he was asked about the much-anticipated match with Shawn Michaels, he said that he can’t decide it on his own. The fans, as well as Michaels, have to agree to let it happen.

“It’s not up to me to have those dream matches, it’s up to the WWE Universe to have those dream matches.

"Whatever they want, I want to deliver; and whether or not Shawn wants to do something like that, that’s up to him.

"I totally respect who he is and what he has done for this business, so that is totally in his court.”

The champ also said that he is thankful to be a part of the WWE, today. There’s no greater place to wrestle than here in the WWE.

He’s been champion all over the world but being a champion in the WWE is a totally different thing.

“I have been champion everywhere, but there is nothing even close as to being a WWE champion. It’s so worldwide, and everybody knows what WWE is.

So many times I had a belt or a championship in other companies, and I was going through immigration, people would say, what did you do over there?

My response would be that I was a wrestler. They would say, oh, you mean like the WWE?”

His popularity around the WWE universe has soared higher than ever and he said it’s tough for him to go to an outing with his wife,

We recently went to my son’s parade in the city and I got swamped, so it’s totally different than anything I have ever been part of; it’s like nothing else I have ever been a part of.

This is the WWE and you don’t realize how big it is until you get here.”

OneIndia News