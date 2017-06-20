WWE: Actions to be taken against Carmella for controversial Money in the Bank win

Bengaluru, June 20: As noted by the Smackdown Commissioner, Shane McMahon, the outcome of the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank was not expected, this way.

Carmella became the winner in an unthinkable way that nobody has ever done it before. Even the referees were not pretty sure about their decision after the match.

Five women from the Smackdown women’s division were fighting tooth and nail for the briefcase hanging above the ring.

However, James Ellsworth turned out to be a deciding factor during the bout. He shoved Becky Lynch off the ladder when she was on the verge to pick it up.

This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017

Later, he himself climbed up the ladder and unhooked it on behalf of Carmella. It was handed to her who was standing underneath the ladder! In the process, she became the first-ever Miss Money in the Bank.

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

The superstars were disgusted at this outcome which was controversial, too. The officials were not quite sure whether they were doing the right thing.

Later, the Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan called these actions, 'cheap’ and further declared that he will be taking actions against both Carmella and James Ellsworth on Smackdown.

In case you don’t know, Bryan declared on Twitter that he will be returning as the in-charge of the show on tomorrow’s show. He was not present on Tuesday Nights ever since the month of April.

It was a no disqualification match. Read the rules of the contract, ladies! This briefcase, the contract, & the win are MINE. #MITB — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2017

The Princess of Staten Island tried to defend her actions by bringing the rulebook of WWE which states that the match was contested under No Disqualification rules which means anything goes.

It is expected that the fallout consequences might witness another rematch for the briefcase. Meanwhile, the Twitter war is ongoing with Carmella & Ellsworth defending the accusations ever since the controversy happened.

.@realellsworth just stole an opportunity not only from the #SDLive women's roster, but from the ENTIRE women's division. #MITB — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 19, 2017

Isn't it wild that @realellsworth wins the first ever WOMENS #MITB ladder match? How does that work? — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) June 19, 2017

Um @CarmellaWWE won not me #Duh you didn't notice @TaminaSnuka because you were too busy losing https://t.co/OYdZ51stdU — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

OneIndia News