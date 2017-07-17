Wimbledon winners Roger Federer, Gabrine Muguruza gain in tennis ranking

Bengaluru, July 17: Apart from the glory associated with a title triumph, Wimbledon winners Roger Federer and Gabrine Muguruza gained considerably in the latest ATP and WTA rankings, released on Monday, as well.

Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer moved to number three with 6,545 points. Spain's Muguruza jumped to fifth spot with 4,990 points. Andy Murray retained top spot in men's section while Czech Karolina Pliskova took the pole slot among women.

Men's ranking

1. Andy Murray (UK) 7,750 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (Netherlands) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,160

Women's ranking

1. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,855 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,670

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,975

4. Johanna Konta (UK) 5,110

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,990

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4.935

7. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,780

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,500

9. Venus Williams (United States) 4.461

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3,985.

OneIndia News