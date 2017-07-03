Wimbledon: Former British No. 1 Laura Robson crashes out in first round

London, July 3: Former British No. 1 Tennis star Laura Robson crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after suffering a defeat against world number 96 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Wimbledon guide

The rookie Brazilian played flawless Tennis against comparatively a superior player Robson and outclassed her completely winning 6-4, 6-2.

The game got over in just 66 minutes adding insult to Robson who was given a wildcard entry into the tournament this year.

Robson's performance was far from convincing as she miserably failed in front of the Brazilian. The Britisher now has not registered a single win against the top 100 players even though she has reached her prime, 23.

Robson clearly isn't doing justice to her talent with her repeated sloppy performance. Earlier in her career, she generated a lot of promise and was tipped to be one of the top Tennis stars but her current form, rank and performance speak a completely different story.

OneIndia News