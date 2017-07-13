Wimbledon: When Andy Murray corrected a reporter

London, July 13: Andy Murray might have lost his quarterfinal match against American Sam Querrey. But the Scott did not lose his sense of occasion and history!

The defending champion interrupted a reporter's question to make a distinction during his post-match press do at Wimbledon. The question started by referring to Querrey as the "first US player" to reach a major semi-final since 2009. "Male player," Murray corrected.

"I beg your pardon," the reporter responded. "Male player," Murray repeated.

Querrey is indeed the first American man to make it to the semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick reached the Wimbledon final eight years ago. Serena Williams alone has won more than 10 major titles since 2009.

And then her sister Venus, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year and this year, for example, not to mention a finalist at the Australian Open in January.

And that's just the Williams sisters. CoCo Vandeweghe, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens also have reached major semifinals since Roddick's run.

Judy Murray, Andy's mother and a tennis coach, tweeted a quote of the exchange with the comment: "That's my boy."

OneIndia News