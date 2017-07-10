Wimbledon: Venus Williams reaches quarterfinal

London, July 10: Veteran American tennis player Venus Williams sailed into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon defeating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 here on Monday (July 10).

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus made the better of three break points, out of nine she was offered, to get rid of her rival, who was playing in the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time, reports Efe.

In her third participation at Wimbledon, Konjuh, 19, missed two break points and committed 17 unforced errors in a match that lasted 64 minutes.

The 37-year-old Venus is set to play against another rival almost half of her age, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

In her third participation at Wimbledon Ostapenko, 20, defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, seeded No.4, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Venus Williams celebrates becoming the oldest women to reach the #Wimbledon quarter-finals since Martina Navratilova in 1994.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/qOVQwJ0CU0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

IANS