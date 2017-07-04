Wimbledon: Venus Williams breaks down during press conference, talks about fatal car crash

London, July 4: US tennis star Venus Williams eased into the second round of the Wimbledon 2017 tennis tournament on Monday (July 3) by defeating Elise Mertens 7-6 (9-7) 5-4 in straight sets.

A complete guide to Wimbledon 2017

The 37-year-old American star, who is playing her 20th Wimbledon tournament, didn't face much trouble from her Belgian opponent on the court but she was personally recovering from the trauma of her involvement in a recent fatal car crash.

After registering her first win the tournament, the American star broke down during press conference with the media.

Venus Williams enters second round

Speaking about the car crash, an emotional Williams said, "There are no words to describe how devastating (it is). I'm completely speechless."

Williams further said in the news conference, "Tennis is still the love of my life. It gives me joy. Life, you can't prepare for everything. I prepared for a lot of matches, tried to get ready for whatever my opponent will throw at you, but you can't prepare for everything."

"I have no idea what tomorrow will bring. That's all I can say about it. That's what I've learned."

Williams was able to focus on Wimbledon despite being sued by the estate of an elderly Florida man, Jerome Barson (78), who died last month after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by her.

Venus Williams got emotional in her Wimbledon press conference when asked about her car accident pic.twitter.com/ROra21j8KY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

The 37-year-old is accused of running a red light, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving Jerome Barson with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries before his death several weeks later.

Williams, who owns a home near the crash site, last week said she was "heartbroken" over the tragic incident as she prepared to make her 20th appearance at Wimbledon.

The world number 11 put the horror crash to one side as she advanced to the second round, where she will face China's Wang Qiang.

OneIndia News