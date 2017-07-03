Wimbledon: Venus Williams beats Elise Mertens in straight sets, advances to second round

London, July 2: US tennis player Venus Williams entered the second round of the Wimbledon 2017 tennis tournament on Monday (July 3).

The tenth seed Williams defeated Elise Mertens 7-6 (9-7) 5-4 to advance in to second round of the tournament after winning the game in straight sets.

The 37-year-old American star, who is playing her 20th Wimbledon tournament, didn't face much trouble from Belgian Mertens.

However, her advance was briefly stopped by a rainy spell as a light passing shower delayed Williams' victory, who is a five-time champion.

The game lasted for one hour and 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended defending champion Andy Murray's Wimbledon opening round match.

Murray defeated Aleksandr Bublik of Kazakhstan on the Centre Court in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Prince William's wife was present at the match with Murray, World No.1.

OneIndia News