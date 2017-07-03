Wimbledon: Uncertainty over Sania Mirza's partners

London, July 3: Uncertainty looms over the future of Sani Mirza's partners in mixed doubles and doubles as both Ivan Dodig and Kirsten Flipkens are suffering from injuries.

Wimbledon guide

The Indian Tennis star who is currently playing with doubles partner Belgium's Flipkens had to pull off from the recently concluded Aegon International tournament due to her knock.

Sania chose Flipkens as her regular partner Yaroslava Shvedova was sidelined due to an injury only 3 days before the draws of the Wimbledon.

On her column for The Times of India, Sania suggested that Flipkens (world number 50 in doubles) is a great grass court player.

On their pulling off from the Aegon tournament, Sania wrote: "I was left high and dry again, unable to even get onto the court.

"It seems unlikely at this stage that the Belgian will recover fully to be at her best in Wimbledon next week and the shoulder injury has diminished our chances considerably of making an impression in a tournament."

Mirza and Flipkens will be playing their opening match at Wimbledon against Naomi Osaka and Shuai Zhang.

On Dodig's injury, the India star wrote: "After hurting his back just before the French Open quarter-final which we lost to eventual champions Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski, Ivan had recovered completely but had to withdraw in Eastbourne this week after he hurt himself again while playing in the singles event.

"If he does not recover in time, I may have to find a new mixed doubles partner at the last moment as well and that is again an onerous task."

OneIndia News