Wimbledon: Svetlana Kuznetsova reaches quarterfinal

London, July 10: Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after ten years, as she eased past Polish Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-4 here on Monday (July 10).

The 32-year-old Kuznetsova was too strong for Radwanska, who missed three break points and conceded her serve three times in a match that lasted for one hour and 31 minutes, reports Efe.

Kuznetsova last played in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2007, when she lost to American Venus Williams.

The Russian is now set to play against the winner between Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza and German Angelique Kerber, World No.1.

Our 1st quarter-finalist...@SvetlanaK27 is into the last eight at #Wimbledon for the 1st time in a decade, beating Agnieszka Radwanska pic.twitter.com/76TRQ3rcxS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

IANS