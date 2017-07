London, July 10: Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her women's doubles partner Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium were beaten by Slovakian Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan of Taiwan in a Round of 16 match of the Wimbledon here on Monday (July 10).

Hingis-Yung-Jan defeated the 13th seeded pair 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

The Indo-Belgium pair never looked in the contention and a strong game from their opponents saw them bowing out of the prestigious meet.

IANS