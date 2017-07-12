Wimbledon: Sam Querrey stuns Andy Murray to reach semis

London, July 12: Another giant crashed out of Wimbledon as world number 1 Andy Murray suffers a shock defeat against world number 27 Sam Querrey at the centre.

Giant killer Querrey became the first player to reach the semi-final at the 2017 Wimbledon. Murray for the second straight year gets out in the last 8 round.

It was a neck to neck fight between Murray and Querrey. The top-seeded player took the first set 6-3 but went down 4-6 in the second set.

He against came in the third set with a 7-6 but Querrey had the last laugh who took the last two sets 6-1, 6-1 knocking his mighty opponent out.

For the 2nd straight year, Sam Querrey knocks out the defending champion at #Wimbledon



He stuns Andy Murray 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1... pic.twitter.com/DayVkMfnvQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

OneIndia News