Wimbledon: Russian Vesnina-Makarova win women's doubles title

London, July 16: Russian women's doubles pair of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina thrashed Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu in the final of the the Wimbledon Tennis Championships here.

The second seeded Russian combine on Saturday eased to a 6-0, 6-0 mauling of the ninth seeded Taiwan-Romanian pair.

This victory was the first for Russian tennis players at Wimbledon, while Vesnina made her way to the Wimbledon final in pairs for the third time in her career, Makarova did it for the second, reports Tass news agency.

Before that, they won together the French Open in 2013, the US Open in 2014 and gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's very special," Vesnina told Wimbledon's official website.

"We were waiting for this title with Katia. When we lost at the French Open, we didn't play a good match there at all. We were sitting in the locker room, I told Katia, I was like, 'Katia, we have to win Wimbledon'. We won French Open. We won it in 2013. We have to win Wimbledon," the 30-year-old recalled.

"Actually, it was our goal for all the time that we were playing. We had that close final two years ago, lost 5-7 in the third. We had it in our minds that we didn't finish something here. We need to finish it in the right way."

Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, with a prize money of 31.6 million pounds ($41.3 million) will finish on Sunday.

