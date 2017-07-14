Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski crash out to defending champions

London, July 14: Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski crashed out of the mixed doubles competition at the Wimbledon tennis tournament following a tough three-set battle here on Thursday (July 13).

The 10th seeded Indo-Canadian pair went down 7-6, 4-6, 5-7 to the unseeded duo of Henri Kontinen of Finland and Heather Watson of Britain in a quarter-final clash that lasted for two hours.

Kontinen and Watson are expected to face another tough challenge in the semi-finals as they will meet second seeds Bruno Soares of Brazil and Russian Elena Vesnina.

The second seeds cruised to a 7-5, 6-4 win over unseeded pair Andre Begeman of Germany and American Nicole Melichar in a one hour and 21 minute clash in their quarter-final tie.

IANS