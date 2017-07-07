Wimbledon: Roger Federer reaches third round

London, July 7: Seven-time champion Roger Federer advanced into the third round at Wimbledon with a straight set victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic here.

Federer, who turns 36 next month, won 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday at Centre Court in the evening light of Day Four, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lajovic, ranked 79th in the world, broke Federer first to take a 2-0 lead. But Federer broke back soon and the pair then headed to the tie-break, which Federer dominated 7-0.

He kept up that pressure in the second set, bullying the 27-year-old and eventually breaking him to take a 3-1 lead.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion did not look back and took the win easily.

"I struggled early on," Federer said. "I couldn't get rid of the nerves. It was a pity I couldn't hold my serve. Even though I got back into the game after that because I broke him, I just struggled in that first set."

"After that I was happy to get rid of the nerves, just to play some free tennis, more inspired and at the end it was actually pretty good."

Federer will next face Germany's 27th seed Mischa Zverev.

IANS