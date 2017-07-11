Wimbledon: Roger Federer enters quarterfinals for 15th time

London, July 11: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer eased into the quarterfinals for the 15th time at Wimbledon, as he defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 here.

Rafael Nadal knocked out

At the Centre Court on Monday (July 10), Federer, seeded no. 3, had no time to lose as he spent just 97 minutes to get rid of Dimitrov, who saw his serve broken five times, while he managed to break his rival's serve once, Efe news reported.

The 35-year-old Federer won for the sixth time in a row over the 2017 Sofia and Brisbane champion Dimitrov, former world number 8.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, who is eyeing his record extending 19th Grand Slam title, is set to play against Canadian Milos Raonic, seeded number 6.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist Raonic beat German Alexander Zverev, 20, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

IANS