Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal advances to fourth round

London, July 8: Rafael Nadal defeated big-serving Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon here on Friday (July 7).
The 10-time French Open champion fired 41 winners to beat the Russian 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Centre Court to move into the last 16 for the first time since 2014, Xinhua news agency reported
"For a while I played fantastic, in the first set and a half, it was a great level," Nadal said. "Then it was a little bit tougher."
Nadal reduced the powerful 21-year-old to a mere bystander in the first 30 minutes of the match, moving energetically on the grass on a sweltering late afternoon.
It took Khachanov, ranked number 34 in the world, half an hour to get a service hold on the board, in the first game of the second set.
The Russian managed to find his form in the third set, forcing it into a tie-break but made three unforced errors to see the chance slip off his hand.
"I'm happy about almost everything"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017
- @RafaelNadal #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KFdRhpqnws
"I played some good shots, from the forehand and the backhand," said Nadal. "Happy with almost everything. But in the third, I started to play a little bit shorter."
Since losing the 2011 final to Novak Djokovic, Nadal has been knocked out before the quarterfinals for four straight years by a player ranked outside of the top 100. He missed Wimbledon last year with a wrist injury.
IANS