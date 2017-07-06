Wimbledon: Paes and Shamasdin lose marathon first round

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

London, July 6: Veteran Leander Paes' 23rd appearance at the Wimbledon Championships ended with a first round defeat in a gruelling five-setter against Julian Knowle and Philipp Oswald, here on Thursday (July 6).

The combo of Paes and Adil Shamasdin lost 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-7(2) 8-10 to its Austrian rivals in the first round, which was just one minute short of four hours.

Wimbledon: Paes and Shamasdin lose marathon first round
File photo: Leander Paes

In a long-drawn fifth set, Paes and his Canadian partner lost serve at 8-8 and their rivals grabbed the opportunity to serve out the match in the next game.

Paes and Shamadin have won two Challenger level titles together in the 2017 season.

PTI 

Read more about:

leander paes, sports, tennis, wimbledon

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 21:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...