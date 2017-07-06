Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic advances to third round

London, July 6: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon, defeating Czech Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 here on Thursday (July 6).

The 22-year-old Pavlasek conceded his serve seven times against former World No. 1 in the match that lasted an hour and 34 minutes, reports Efe.

Djokovic, 12-time Grand Slam champion, offered his rival just one break point in the first match between them, but Pavlasek wasted it.

The three-time Wimbledon champion is now set to play against the winner between Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro and Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

Djokovic is hoping to get a better result at All England Club, after a third round shock exit in 2016 to American Sam Querrey, as he clinched the Eastbourne title days before the third Grand Slam of the year.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov also cruised to the third round, as he defeated Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 43 minutes.

Dimitrov is now set to play against the winner between American John Isner and Israeli Dudi Sela.

On their heels, French Gael Monfils, seeded no. 15, got into the third round beating Briton Kyle Edmund 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

Veteran Spanish player David Ferrer advanced to the third round after his opponent Steve Darcis pulled off due to injury. Ferrer was leading 3-0 in the first set.

Argentine ace Juan Martin del Potro shockingly went down in straight sets against Ernests Gulbis. Gulbis defeated Del Potro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.

