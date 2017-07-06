London, July 6: After sweeping aside American Donald Young in Wimbledon second round, Rafael Nadal gave an autograph that most sports stars would have seen as the strangest of their career.

As Nadal left the court after his 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 win, one adoring fan passed the Spaniard his prosthetic leg and asked him to sign it."It was already off," Nadal said. "I don't know if he took it off at that moment or not."

Asked if it was the strangest autograph he had ever signed, Nadal said with a smile and a raffish wink: "Probably not."

In the second round match, the two-time champion was rarely troubled by an opponent who chose to slug it out from the back of the court against the supreme baseliner. Young, 27, sought to mix up his play in the third set by rushing the net and he broke his 31-year-old opponent's serve but in the end there was nothing he could do to prevent the Nadal juggernaut rolling on.

"It was a good match again, almost all the time more or less under control," Nadal said. "It's true that in the third I served a little bit worse. But in general terms, I am happy. I played well."

OneIndia News