Wimbledon Men's entry list revealed; Andy Murray top seeded

London, May 26: The French Open fever is running high at the moment but in the meantime, the main draw for the third Grand Slam of the season, Wimbledon has been revealed.
All the top players are obviously in the main draw of the third Grand Slam event of the season.
The defending champion Andy Murray bids to win his third title after 2013 and 2016, Novak Djokovic looks for his fourth title after the ones in 2011, 2014 and 2015.
While Roger Federer will try to conquer his eighth historical title, after that in 2014 and 2015 he lost in the final to Novak Djokovic.
Fundamental tournament for Milos Raonic, who will try to defend 1,200 points earned last year reaching the final.
Swiss Superstar Stan Wawrinka, who will have the chance to make Career Grand Slam. There is also Thanasi Kokkinakis, who this week has come back to compete in a singles ATP main draw for the first time since October 2015.
At the moment, Julien Benneteau is the last player to enter directly in the main draw, while Evgeny Donskoy is the first alternate.
Here is the full list of players drawn for the biggest Tennis event of the season:
1. Murray, Andy GBR 1
2. Djokovic, Novak SRB 2
3. Wawrinka, Stan SUI 3
4. Nadal, Rafael ESP 4
5. Federer, Roger SUI 5
6. Raonic, Milos CAN 6
7. Thiem, Dominic AUT 7
8. Cilic, Marin CRO 8
9. Nishikori, Kei JPN 9
10. Zverev, Alexander GER 10
11. Goffin, David BEL 11
12. Dimitrov, Grigor BUL 12
13. Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA 13
14. Berdych, Tomas CZE 14
15. Sock, Jack USA 15
16. Monfils, Gael FRA 16
17. Pouille, Lucas FRA 17
18. Bautista Agut, Roberto ESP 18
19. Kyrgios, Nick AUS 19
20. Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP 20
21. Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP 21
22. Isner, John USA 22
23. Cuevas, Pablo URU 23
24. Karlovic, Ivo CRO 24
25. Gasquet, Richard FRA 25
26. Johnson, Steve USA 26
27. Muller, Gilles LUX 27
28. Querrey, Sam USA 28
29. Fognini, Fabio ITA 29
30. del Potro, Juan Martin ARG 30
31. Ferrer, David ESP 31
32. Simon, Gilles FRA 32
33. Zverev, Mischa GER 33
34. Lorenzi, Paolo ITA 34
35. Troicki, Viktor SRB 35
36. Lopez, Feliciano ESP 36
37. Verdasco, Fernando ESP 37
38. Darcis, Steve BEL 38
39. Tomic, Bernard AUS 39
40. Coric, Borna CRO 40
41. Schwartzman, Diego ARG 41
42. Harrison, Ryan USA 42
43. Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER 43
44. Mayer, Florian GER 44
45. Paire, Benoit FRA 45
46. Haase, Robin NED 46
47. Struff, Jan-Lennard GER 47
48. Mahut, Nicolas FRA 48
49. Klizan, Martin SVK 49
50. Edmund, Kyle GBR 50
51. Young, Donald USA 51
52. Bedene, Aljaz GBR 52
53. Mannarino, Adrian FRA 53
54. Khachanov, Karen RUS 54
55. Evans, Daniel GBR 55
56. Vesely, Jiri CZE 56
57. Sousa, Joao POR 57
58. Lu, Yen-Hsun TPE 58
59. Bellucci, Thomaz BRA 59
60. Baghdatis, Marcos CYP 60
61. Tipsarevic, Janko SRB 61
62. Anderson, Kevin RSA 62
63. Berlocq, Carlos ARG 63
64. Haider-Maurer, Andreas AUT @63
65. Zeballos, Horacio ARG 64
66. Medvedev, Daniil RUS 65
67. Tiafoe, Frances USA 66
68. Almagro, Nicolas ESP 67
69. Chung, Hyeon KOR 68
70. Nishioka, Yoshihito JPN 69
71. Jaziri, Malek TUN 70
72. Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO 71
73. Donaldson, Jared USA 72
74. Chardy, Jeremy FRA 73
75. Escobedo, Ernesto USA 74
76. Brown, Dustin GER 75
77. Granollers, Marcel ESP 76
78. Sugita, Yuichi JPN 77
79. Dutra Silva, Rogerio BRA 78
80. Lajovic, Dusan SRB 79
81. Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA 80
82. Istomin, Denis UZB 81
83. Kokkinakis, Thanasi AUS @81
84. Millman, John AUS @81
85. Pospisil, Vasek CAN 82
86. Seppi, Andreas ITA 83
87. Youzhny, Mikhail RUS 84
88. Kuznetsov, Andrey RUS 85
89. Albot, Radu MDA 86
90. Dolgopolov, Alexandr UKR 87
91. Kukushkin, Mikhail KAZ 88
92. Estrella Burgos, Victor DOM 89
93. Tursunov, Dmitry RUS @89
94. Thompson, Jordan AUS 90
95. Olivo, Renzo ARG 91
96. Gombos, Norbert SVK 92
97. Copil, Marius ROU 93
98. Berankis, Ricardas LTU @93
99. Kicker, Nicolas ARG 94
100. Janowicz, Jerzy POL @94
101. Monteiro, Thiago BRA 95
102. Dzumhur, Damir BIH 96
103. Pavlasek, Adam CZE 97
104. Benneteau, Julien FRA 98
105. (Q)
106. (Q)
107. (Q)
108. (Q)
109. (Q)
110. (Q)
111. (Q)
112. (Q)
113. (Q)
114. (Q)
115. (Q)
116. (Q)
117. (Q)
118. (Q)
119. (Q)
120. (Q)
121. (WC)
122. (WC)
123. (WC)
124. (WC)
125. (WC)
126. (WC)
127. (WC)
128. (WC)
Alternate's list
1. Donskoy, Evgeny RUS 99
2. Gulbis, Ernests LAT @99
3. Sela, Dudi ISR 100
4. Bagnis, Facundo ARG 101
5. Daniel, Taro JPN 102
6. Fabbiano, Thomas ITA 103
7. Cecchinato, Marco ITA 104
8. Laaksonen, Henri SUI 105
9. Andujar, Pablo ESP @105
10. Martin, Andrej SVK 106
11. Giraldo, Santiago COL 107
12. Giannessi, Alessandro ITA 108
13. Lacko, Lukas SVK 109
14. Soeda, Go JPN 110
15. Melzer, Gerald AUT 111
OneIndia News