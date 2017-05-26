Wimbledon Men's entry list revealed; Andy Murray top seeded

London, May 26: The French Open fever is running high at the moment but in the meantime, the main draw for the third Grand Slam of the season, Wimbledon has been revealed.

All the top players are obviously in the main draw of the third Grand Slam event of the season.

The defending champion Andy Murray bids to win his third title after 2013 and 2016, Novak Djokovic looks for his fourth title after the ones in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

While Roger Federer will try to conquer his eighth historical title, after that in 2014 and 2015 he lost in the final to Novak Djokovic.

Fundamental tournament for Milos Raonic, who will try to defend 1,200 points earned last year reaching the final.

Swiss Superstar Stan Wawrinka, who will have the chance to make Career Grand Slam. There is also Thanasi Kokkinakis, who this week has come back to compete in a singles ATP main draw for the first time since October 2015.

At the moment, Julien Benneteau is the last player to enter directly in the main draw, while Evgeny Donskoy is the first alternate.

Here is the full list of players drawn for the biggest Tennis event of the season:

1. Murray, Andy GBR 1

2. Djokovic, Novak SRB 2

3. Wawrinka, Stan SUI 3

4. Nadal, Rafael ESP 4

5. Federer, Roger SUI 5

6. Raonic, Milos CAN 6

7. Thiem, Dominic AUT 7

8. Cilic, Marin CRO 8

9. Nishikori, Kei JPN 9

10. Zverev, Alexander GER 10

11. Goffin, David BEL 11

12. Dimitrov, Grigor BUL 12

13. Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA 13

14. Berdych, Tomas CZE 14

15. Sock, Jack USA 15

16. Monfils, Gael FRA 16

17. Pouille, Lucas FRA 17

18. Bautista Agut, Roberto ESP 18

19. Kyrgios, Nick AUS 19

20. Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP 20

21. Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP 21

22. Isner, John USA 22

23. Cuevas, Pablo URU 23

24. Karlovic, Ivo CRO 24

25. Gasquet, Richard FRA 25

26. Johnson, Steve USA 26

27. Muller, Gilles LUX 27

28. Querrey, Sam USA 28

29. Fognini, Fabio ITA 29

30. del Potro, Juan Martin ARG 30

31. Ferrer, David ESP 31

32. Simon, Gilles FRA 32

33. Zverev, Mischa GER 33

34. Lorenzi, Paolo ITA 34

35. Troicki, Viktor SRB 35

36. Lopez, Feliciano ESP 36

37. Verdasco, Fernando ESP 37

38. Darcis, Steve BEL 38

39. Tomic, Bernard AUS 39

40. Coric, Borna CRO 40

41. Schwartzman, Diego ARG 41

42. Harrison, Ryan USA 42

43. Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER 43

44. Mayer, Florian GER 44

45. Paire, Benoit FRA 45

46. Haase, Robin NED 46

47. Struff, Jan-Lennard GER 47

48. Mahut, Nicolas FRA 48

49. Klizan, Martin SVK 49

50. Edmund, Kyle GBR 50

51. Young, Donald USA 51

52. Bedene, Aljaz GBR 52

53. Mannarino, Adrian FRA 53

54. Khachanov, Karen RUS 54

55. Evans, Daniel GBR 55

56. Vesely, Jiri CZE 56

57. Sousa, Joao POR 57

58. Lu, Yen-Hsun TPE 58

59. Bellucci, Thomaz BRA 59

60. Baghdatis, Marcos CYP 60

61. Tipsarevic, Janko SRB 61

62. Anderson, Kevin RSA 62

63. Berlocq, Carlos ARG 63

64. Haider-Maurer, Andreas AUT @63

65. Zeballos, Horacio ARG 64

66. Medvedev, Daniil RUS 65

67. Tiafoe, Frances USA 66

68. Almagro, Nicolas ESP 67

69. Chung, Hyeon KOR 68

70. Nishioka, Yoshihito JPN 69

71. Jaziri, Malek TUN 70

72. Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO 71

73. Donaldson, Jared USA 72

74. Chardy, Jeremy FRA 73

75. Escobedo, Ernesto USA 74

76. Brown, Dustin GER 75

77. Granollers, Marcel ESP 76

78. Sugita, Yuichi JPN 77

79. Dutra Silva, Rogerio BRA 78

80. Lajovic, Dusan SRB 79

81. Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA 80

82. Istomin, Denis UZB 81

83. Kokkinakis, Thanasi AUS @81

84. Millman, John AUS @81

85. Pospisil, Vasek CAN 82

86. Seppi, Andreas ITA 83

87. Youzhny, Mikhail RUS 84

88. Kuznetsov, Andrey RUS 85

89. Albot, Radu MDA 86

90. Dolgopolov, Alexandr UKR 87

91. Kukushkin, Mikhail KAZ 88

92. Estrella Burgos, Victor DOM 89

93. Tursunov, Dmitry RUS @89

94. Thompson, Jordan AUS 90

95. Olivo, Renzo ARG 91

96. Gombos, Norbert SVK 92

97. Copil, Marius ROU 93

98. Berankis, Ricardas LTU @93

99. Kicker, Nicolas ARG 94

100. Janowicz, Jerzy POL @94

101. Monteiro, Thiago BRA 95

102. Dzumhur, Damir BIH 96

103. Pavlasek, Adam CZE 97

104. Benneteau, Julien FRA 98

105. (Q)

106. (Q)

107. (Q)

108. (Q)

109. (Q)

110. (Q)

111. (Q)

112. (Q)

113. (Q)

114. (Q)

115. (Q)

116. (Q)

117. (Q)

118. (Q)

119. (Q)

120. (Q)

121. (WC)

122. (WC)

123. (WC)

124. (WC)

125. (WC)

126. (WC)

127. (WC)

128. (WC)

Alternate's list



1. Donskoy, Evgeny RUS 99



2. Gulbis, Ernests LAT @99

3. Sela, Dudi ISR 100

4. Bagnis, Facundo ARG 101

5. Daniel, Taro JPN 102

6. Fabbiano, Thomas ITA 103

7. Cecchinato, Marco ITA 104

8. Laaksonen, Henri SUI 105

9. Andujar, Pablo ESP @105



10. Martin, Andrej SVK 106



11. Giraldo, Santiago COL 107



12. Giannessi, Alessandro ITA 108

13. Lacko, Lukas SVK 109

14. Soeda, Go JPN 110



15. Melzer, Gerald AUT 111

OneIndia News