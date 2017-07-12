Wimbledon: Johanna Konta beats Simona Halep in thriller to reach semi-finals

London, July 12: Johanna Konta reached the semi-finals on the back of a facinating win over Romanian Simona Halep 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the centre court action of women's singles quarter-final in Wimbledon on Tuesday (July 11).

Konta with that win became the first British woman to reach the final four of the tournament since Virginia Wade, the last British woman to reach the semis in 1978, having lifted the trophy in 1977.

Wade also witnessed the show from the Royal box as the young Brit Konta reached the second semi final of her career.

Flying the flag.@JoKonta91 beats Simona Halep 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 to continue her bid to become Britain's first female champion since 1977 pic.twitter.com/HH9NMUScyT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

Speaking immediately after the match Konta said, "It's a little bit surreal just because it's incredible how quickly things go in tennis, so I'm definitely digesting things a little bit."

"I definitely felt very clear on what I was trying to achieve out there and regardless of whether it was going my way or not, I felt that I stuck to my true self and just tried to create as many opportunities as possible."

"I knew that she was really not going to give me much for free. I definitely had to be the one out there to make my own chances and I felt I did that and I feel fortunate that I took a few of them," Konta concluded.

The second-seeded Romanian Halep gained advantage in the early exchanges, pouncing on errors and breaking serve to lead 3-0, as the Briton struggled to keep her intense groundstrokes in court.

"It's been 39 years since a British woman can say they're a #Wimbledon semi-finalist"@JoKonta91 has done it... pic.twitter.com/xPMI1UxSv4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

But with cheers and cries from the crowd echoing around the roofed-in arena, Konta fought back, cranking up her serve and winning eight straight points to draw level at 4-4.

Halep won the first set on a tiebreak with Konta, having missed crucial break points as the Brit returned the favour in the second.

The match intensified in the third set as the Briton hit harder and the Romanian tightened her defence, before Konta broke in the fifth game and remained calm to serve the match out.

Konta will now face the five time Wimbledon champion, Venus Williams, who earlier in the day became the oldest ever to reach the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday (July 13).

OneIndia News