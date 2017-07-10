Wimbledon: Johanna Konta beats Caroline Garcia in last 16

London, July 10: A determined British tennis player Johanna Konta beat French Caroline Garcia 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Monday (July 10).

The 26-year-old Konta, seeded No.6, left her best to the last as she committed just two unforced errors, fired four aces and won 79 per cent of first serve points and 83 per cent of second serve points in the third set, reports Efe.

The Australian Open 2016 semifinalist Konta needed two hours and 12 minutes to advance into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time.

Konta is one step closer to fulfilling England's hope for the first British women singles champion at Wimbledon, since Virginia Wade made it in 1977.

Jo Konta beats Caroline Garcia 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 to become the first British woman into the #Wimbledon quarter-finals since 1984#ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/dn637bPYKI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

Sydney and Miami 2017 champion Konta is now set to play against the winner between Romanian Simona Halep, seeded No.2, and Belarus Victoria Azarenka, former World No.1.

IANS