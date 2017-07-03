Wimbledon: Injured Nick Kyrgios quits in first round

London, July 3: Twentieth-seeded Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was forced to quit his first round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert due to injury.

The Australian ace was training 6-3, 6-4 when he decided to quit. Kyrgios had suffered a hip injury a fortnight ago and still did not recovered. Reportedly he was taking anti-inflammatories.

Prior to the match, he had declared that he was 60-65% fit. It proved to be right as he could not play his natural game and finally decided to call it off.

After the match, a disappointed Kyrgios said: "It's not great. I played a couple of matches at Boodles (exhibition) the last couple of days to see where I was at and it's definitely not 100 percent.

"I can serve well and still be successful but, at the same time, it's not where I'd like my body to be.

"But, ultimately, it's bone bruising. I've got a bruised hip, I've got a bone impingement.

"It's not the greatest thing at the moment."

Nick Kyrgios reached the quarter-final of Wimbledon in 2014.

Kyrgios' post-match press conference clipping:

"I was doing everything I could to help it"



A dejected @NickKyrgios discusses his unfortunate hip injury #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uIhQ3QVewX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

